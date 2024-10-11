A sunny end to the work week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly sunny today with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper-60s. Sunny skies will carry us into the weekend. Warming up on Saturday and Sunday with temps climbing well into the 70s and near 80° on Sunday! There will be a weak cold front come through late Sunday into Monday. A few models try to hold on to enough moisture to shake out a shower or two, but it doesn't look like much. Either way we will clear back out next week. We are facing a big temperatures drop with highs back in the low 60s!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Columbus Day Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.