A sunny end to the work week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly sunny today with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper-60s. Sunny skies will carry us into the weekend. Warming up on Saturday and Sunday with temps climbing well into the 70s and near 80° on Sunday! There will be a weak cold front come through late Sunday into Monday. A few models try to hold on to enough moisture to shake out a shower or two, but it doesn't look like much. Either way we will clear back out next week. We are facing a big temperatures drop with highs back in the low 60s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Columbus Day Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.