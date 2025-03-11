A sunny day with temps in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will climb near 70° this afternoon under sunny skies! Get outside and enjoy it! The last time Baltimore warmed up to 70° was last year in mid-November. Temperatures will slightly drop mid-week, but highs will still remain above normal, in the 60s through the rest of the week. More clouds are expected for the tail-end of the work week. Another warm up ensues this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday. A cold front will bring some gusty rain showers to the area on Sunday. Drying out early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Showers. High near 69.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 48.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.