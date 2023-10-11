A sunny & comfy afternoon

BALTIMORE — High pressure yields mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing into the low-70s. Sunshine will be present throughout the rest of the week with mild temperatures. Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next several days, as highs hit the mid-70s. A low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio Valley this weekend- bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to central Maryland. The heaviest rain arrives Saturday evening into early Sunday. Temperatures trend cooler, in the 60s. Feeling brisk and drying out early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 68.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.