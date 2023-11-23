A sunny & chilly Thanksgiving Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thanksgiving! Skies will be mostly sunny today with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures trend colder over the next couple of days and the weather pattern remains dry. Highs will only reach the 40s this weekend with sub-freezing morning temperatures. There is a chance of a shower or two on Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and dry time is in store for next week!

Have a sunny day and a happy Thanksgiving!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.