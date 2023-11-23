Watch Now
A sunny & chilly Thanksgiving Day!

Trending colder this weekend...
Clearing out just in time for Thanksgiving! We will see our clouds slowly break apart tonight, and into tomorrow. This will start us off with a lot of sunshine for Thanksgiving and set the time for the rest of the day. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/drying-out-this-morning
turkey.png
Posted at 2:29 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 02:29:40-05

BALTIMORE — Happy Thanksgiving! Skies will be mostly sunny today with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures trend colder over the next couple of days and the weather pattern remains dry. Highs will only reach the 40s this weekend with sub-freezing morning temperatures. There is a chance of a shower or two on Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and dry time is in store for next week!

Have a sunny day and a happy Thanksgiving!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

