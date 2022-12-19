A sunny & chilly start to the week

BALTIMORE — The first half of the week looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Thursday is when the next weather maker impacts the area. There is a chance that it initially begins as freezing rain north and west of the metro, but overall a cold rain can be expected throughout the bulk of the event. Depending on how fast temperatures drop behind the system, there could be some flurries over our northern suburbs Friday afternoon/evening. Friday looks to be the "warmest" day this week. Looking at frigid, quiet, and breezy for conditions for the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.