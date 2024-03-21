A sunny & chilly spring day

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! High pressure builds in- yielding mostly sunny skies. A noticeable northwesterly breeze will keep afternoon temperatures in the low-50s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s on Friday and clouds increase as showers developing after sunset. Rain lingers into Saturday afternoon with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. Drying out into Sunday with breezy winds and temperatures in the mid-50s this weekend. Maryland Day will be bright and sunny with seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s. Remaining mostly dry through the middle of next week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 44.

Saturday Rain. High near 56.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.