A sunny & breezy Monday

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A dry start to the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50°. It will feel breezy with northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for rain returns on Tuesday, during the late-afternoon and evening hours! Drier mid-week with highs in the low to mid-50s. Rising into the low-60s on Friday with spotty showers possible later in the day. Conditions dry out this weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 38.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.