A sunny & breezy Monday

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A dry start to the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50°. It will feel breezy with northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for rain returns on Tuesday, during the late-afternoon and evening hours! Drier mid-week with highs in the low to mid-50s. Rising into the low-60s on Friday with spotty showers possible later in the day. Conditions dry out this weekend with seasonal temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 38.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.