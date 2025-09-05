A sunny and summer-like finish to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and summer-like today with highs in the mid to upper-80s! Skies will remain mostly dry before the next round of rain and storms slides through on Saturday afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, and a few storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday you will need a way to get weather alerts! Cooler and drier air filters into the region on Sunday, leaving central Maryland with a more fall-like air mass through next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday A slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87.
Saturday night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.