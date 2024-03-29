A sunny and breezy end to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Skies will be sunny today and winds will increase, with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will be milder, near 60° this afternoon. Trending milder for Easter weekend with temperatures in the low-60s on Saturday and upper-60s on Easter Sunday! This weekend will be 50/50 with afternoon scattered rain showers on Saturday and drier skies on Sunday for the Easter egg hunts! An unsettled weather pattern takes over next week with multiple window for rain with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. A high near 57. Breezy.