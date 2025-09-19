A summer-like finish to the work week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and summer-like today with highs in the mid-80s! Moderate air quality is expected today, which means the air will be unhealthy for those who are extra sensitive to air pollution. Air quality improves over the weekend as a cold front slides through tonight. An isolated is not out of the question overnight. Rain chances will be low over the weekend, with higher chances across western Maryland. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s through the first half of next week with increasing rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. Light north wind.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5-10 mph after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.