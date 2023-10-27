Warm to start the weekend

BALTIMORE — High clouds and unseasonably warm temperatures to close the work week. We have another chance of at least tying the old record high temperature of 82 degrees that was set back in 1963. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Saturday and mid-70s Sunday. Much of the weekend will be rain-free, however there is a chance of isolated showers rolling in on Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. This cold front will cross the area on Monday-sparking some showers. It turns chilly just in time for Halloween with highs in the mid-50s. Feeling blustery mid-week with mostly dry skies.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.