A summer-like end to the week

BALTIMORE — Once again, high temperatures will make it up into the 80s with clouds filtering in throughout the day. Isolated rain showers will trickle in late this evening as a low pressure system builds into the region this weekend. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the cards for Saturday. Sunday features plenty of dry time before another dose of rain develops in the evening through Monday morning. Highs this weekend will take a slight hit, capping out in the mid to upper-70s. Looking mostly dry next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper-70s by Thursday.

Have a great day & a fabulous weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 59.

Monday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.