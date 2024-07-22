Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A stormy weather pattern this week

Hot & humid...
Good Sunday everyone! It is a nice and fairly dry day here in Maryland. A warm front lifts over us today before stalling out into Monday. This will bring unsettled weather to start the week. Multiple chances for showers and storms are likely each day. Monday and Wednesday look the wettest before our cold front sweeps through.
highs.jpg
Posted at 2:32 AM, Jul 22, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s throughout the week with high humidity. A warm front stalls to our south and brings unsettled weather through Thursday. There will be multiple chances for showers and storms each afternoon/evening. Skies will dry out on Friday as the cold front exits to the east. The humidity will decrease into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

7day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100.
Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Thursday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018