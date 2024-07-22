A stormy weather pattern this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s throughout the week with high humidity. A warm front stalls to our south and brings unsettled weather through Thursday. There will be multiple chances for showers and storms each afternoon/evening. Skies will dry out on Friday as the cold front exits to the east. The humidity will decrease into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.