A spring-like start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the week with spring-like warmth, with high temperatures in the 50s! Temperatures take a big hit on Wednesday, and will only warm up into the 30s. There is the potential for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday. If this threat materializes, there could be some travel disruptions for the Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s on Thursday afternoon, which will allow the wintry mix to transition back over to rain. Drier and more seasonal on Friday before another shot of rain arrives this weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5-15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday A chance of snow and sleet, then rain, snow, and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 31.

Thursday Rain. High near 54.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.