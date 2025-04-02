A spring-like & breezy Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Seasonal temperatures today with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with a few passing rain showers around the state line later this afternoon/evening. Thursday will feature rain showers and possibly some strong thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible on Friday as the cold front stalls out across the area. Scattered showers linger into the weekend with up and down temperatures. Temperatures will start to drop into next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.