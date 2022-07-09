A Soggy Saturday Leads to a Sun Filled Sunday

BALTIMORE — Showers will continue to taper off as we head into the second half of our Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler hanging around the low to mid 70s thanks to the cooler and drier air. Sunday and Monday will be filled with sunshine and our highs getting back into the 80s. Tuesday will be hot and muggy as a cold front moves in which will bring the chance for some late day thunder showers. Severe potential is low at the moment. Wednesday will have those showers lingering and We then dry out mostly on Thursday. Friday and Saturday get back into the low 90s for another hot setup.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low of 68.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high of 93.