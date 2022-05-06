A Soggy End To The Work Week

Rain will be heavy at times with storms possible this afternoon. Areal Flood Watches are in effect at 5pm today until 2am Saturday. 1.5"-3.0 of widespread rain is likely. The Storm Prediction Center has Anne Arundel County in a level 1 risk out of 5 for severe weather. Damaging wind is the primary threat but small hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Rainy, breezy and chilly conditions will prevail through Mother's Day weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Patchy fog between 9am and 11am. High near 64. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between 11pm and 5am. Low around 51. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. High near 58. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain likely before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

