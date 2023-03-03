A soggy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Keep that rain gear nearby. We get active into Friday starting off with widespread light showers. There could be enough cold air aloft to see a few flakes work on or even a wintry mix but no accumulation is expected. It will be windy keeping our temperatures in the low to mid 40s most of the afternoon. We will see our warmest reading of the day late Friday with temperatures near 50. Drier air returns for the weekend! Temperatures rebound back into the mid 50s, but it will be windy. Our dry stretch continues most of next week with readings in the mid 50s to low 60s through midweek. There are some signs that colder air returns for mid March so enjoy this mild stretch while it lasts.

Have a fantastic Friday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely before 1pm, then rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 1pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 49. East wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am. Windy with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday Partly cloudy with a high near 48.