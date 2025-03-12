A slight cooldown mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Slightly cooler air dominates the region over the next few days with highs rising into the low to mid-60s. This is still above normal for this time of year. Warming up this weekend into the low-70s with a chance of scattered rain showers. Rain and storm chances look more promising on Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front swings through. Conditions dry out heading into St. Patrick's Day with highs in the mid-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. East wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Showers. High near 72.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 47.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.