A short break from the cold

BALTIMORE — It has been a nice break from the cold and we will keep that going into Monday. High temperatures climb back into the mid 40s. There will be a fair amount of melting going on. Temperatures tank again on Wednesday with gusty winds. that will take us through most of the week with the 40s back on Friday. Saturday brings our next precip chance. For now, it looks to warm to be snow. We stay warm into Sunday. There are signs that there is another cold shot around the corner. There is still plenty of winter left to go!

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.