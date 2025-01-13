Watch Now
A seasonal start to the week with sunshine

Colder & blustery mid-week...
It has been a nice break from the cold and we will keep that going into Monday. High temperatures climb back into the mid 40s. There will be a fair amount of melting going on. Temperatures tank again on Wednesday with gusty winds. that will take us through most of the week with the 40s back on Friday. Saturday brings our next precip chance. For now, it looks to warm to be snow. We stay warm into Sunday.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Seasonal temperatures are expected today, with readings in the low to mid-40s this afternoon. This will help melt the leftover snowpack. Turning colder and blustery heading into Wednesday with wind gusts ranging between 30-35 mph. Skies will remain dry through the week with temperatures warming back up into the 40s by Friday. The 40s stick around this weekend with rain chances increasing on Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

