A seasonal start to the week with sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Seasonal temperatures are expected today, with readings in the low to mid-40s this afternoon. This will help melt the leftover snowpack. Turning colder and blustery heading into Wednesday with wind gusts ranging between 30-35 mph. Skies will remain dry through the week with temperatures warming back up into the 40s by Friday. The 40s stick around this weekend with rain chances increasing on Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.