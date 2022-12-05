A seasonal start to the week

BALTIMORE — Dry and seasonal today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Rain chances increase from west of east on Tuesday as a weak cold front drifts closer to us from the Ohio Valley. Rainfall totals between 0.25-0.50" can be expected. The cold front hangs out nearby through the middle of the work week—keeping the chance for some

occasional showers around. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low-60s. A batch of showers moves in on Friday afternoon/evening. The weekend looks drier with sun & clouds and highs in the upper-40s.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of rain after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.