A seasonal start to the new week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine increases today with high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. Warming into the mid and upper-80s through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A cold front moves through on Thursday- generating showers and storms during the afternoon and evening...some of which could be on the stronger side. The front stalls to the south on Friday- keeping some lingering showers and storms around with cooler temperatures, in the low-80s. Unfortunately, unsettled conditions continue into the weekend with temperatures in the upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.