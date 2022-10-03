A rainy start to the week

BALTIMORE — The gloomy weather follows us into the work week with below normal temperatures. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s today through Tuesday, before gradually warming occurs late-week. Showers will clear mid-week and there will be plenty of sunshine late-week and this weekend! The 70s make a comeback on Thursday and Friday before cooler air settles in just in time for the weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.