A rainy & gloomy start to the week

BALTIMORE — Today will be cloudy with most areas seeing cold rain showers this morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper-40s. Drier air works in this evening, allowing showers to taper off after sunset. Winds will increase overnight into Tuesday as the coastal low moves offshore. Wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph are possible tomorrow. It will still feel windy on Wednesday with highs nearing 50°. Warming up into the upper-50s on Thursday and lower-60 degrees for St. Patrick's Day! Into the weekend rain chances increase and temps trend colder.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely, mainly before 3pm. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Blustery.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.