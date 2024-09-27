A rainy Friday ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Waking up to areas of dense fog and mist this morning with steady showers building in around midday. This is associated with Helene. On and Off rain showers linger into the weekend with temperatures in the low-80s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday. It doesn't look like a washout at this point. Early next week features more rain chances. We will see some dy time by the middle of the week. Hang in there!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Light east wind increasing to 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Low around 70.

Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73.