A rainy & breezy day ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will take a hit today, with highs in the low to mid-70s, thanks to more clouds and breezy northeast wind gusts around 30-35 mph at times. A coastal low pressure system will bring beneficial rain to the area through Wednesday! On average, rainfall totals up to 1" is expected. Drier and warmer air builds in later this week, with a summer-like feel on Friday! The weekend will be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

Tonight Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 70.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.