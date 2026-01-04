A Quiet Start to the Week with Clouds and Slightly Warmer Temperatures

Good Sunday night!

If you’re not a fan of the cold, you’re going to love this week’s forecast. Temperatures will be on the rise, climbing into the 60s by the end of the week — a nice break for late winter.

We’ll see plenty of clouds on Monday and Tuesday, but the good news is we stay dry overall. As we head toward the end of the week, forecast models are hinting at a chance for a rain system sometime in the Friday–Saturday timeframe, so that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Go Ravens! 🟣⚫

Dylan

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.