A Quiet Start to the Week with Clouds and Slightly Warmer Temperatures

Good Sunday night!
If you’re not a fan of the cold, you’re going to love this week’s forecast. Temperatures will be on the rise, climbing into the 60s by the end of the week — a nice break for late winter.
We’ll see plenty of clouds on Monday and Tuesday, but the good news is we stay dry overall. As we head toward the end of the week, forecast models are hinting at a chance for a rain system sometime in the Friday–Saturday timeframe, so that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on.
Go Ravens! 🟣⚫
Dylan
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.