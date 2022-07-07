BALTIMORE — After a wet start to our Thursday, we will have another push for showers towards the afternoon hours as another small disturbance moves into the Mid-Atlantic. Friday will be dry for the majority of the day with only a late chance at for some thunder showers. The same system then moves into Maryland for Saturday leaving us on the soggy side during the first half of the day. Evening plans should not be hampered. Sunday and Monday will be much calmer and plenty of sunshine before the heat returns on Tuesday. Rain chances also return by midweek.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.