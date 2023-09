A perfect end to the week

BALTIMORE — Today will be perfect-sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low-80s! Warming up through Labor Day weekend with temperatures rebounding back into the 90s on Sunday and next week. Possibly nearing record warmth on Labor Day and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 97.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.