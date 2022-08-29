A muggy first day of school

BALTIMORE — We start off with a foggy morning for the first day of school with a very moist setup. The humidity then gets coupled with high heat as temperatures in the low to mid 90s hangs around with us. A cold front begins to slide into our area on Tuesday allowing for another hot and muggy day before we get some storms. The storms are expected in the late afternoon and evening hours with some of them becoming strong to severe. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (level 1/5) for strong winds and localized flooding. Following the storms, a much nicer and less humid setup has us seeing temperatures dipping to the mid 80s by the time we close out the work week. Heading into the weekend temperatures begin to slowly rise once again.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Monday Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.