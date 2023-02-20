A mostly cloudy Presidents' Day

BALTIMORE — Mostly cloudy skies for Presidents' Day with temperatures in the low-60s. Scattered showers are likely late-afternoon and will linger through the evening hours. Some showers linger into Tuesday as the cold front draws through before conditions briefly dry out late-day with gusty winds. Showers move back in on Wednesday with a dip in the temperature department, in the 50s. Possible record-breaking warmth on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper-70s! There is a chance for showers throughout the day with breezy west winds. Drier, cooler, and gusty on Friday with highs in the 50s. There is some uncertainty with the forecast on Saturday as temperatures take a tumble. Right now, there is a slight chance of light rain/flurries on Saturday. Quiet and milder for Sunday.

Have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Washington's Birthday Cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.