A more fall-like day ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Breezy today with a mixture of sun and clouds! Temperatures will feel more fall-like with highs in the mid-50s. A Freeze Watch is in effect tonight into Tuesday morning, as overnight lows are expected to drop around the freezing mark. This could pose a significant risk to sensitive crops and vegetation. Temperatures trend milder through the week with rain chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Another round of showers is possible this weekend.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Scattered sprinkles. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.