A more fall-like day ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Breezy today with a mixture of sun and clouds! Temperatures will feel more fall-like with highs in the mid-50s. A Freeze Watch is in effect tonight into Tuesday morning, as overnight lows are expected to drop around the freezing mark. This could pose a significant risk to sensitive crops and vegetation. Temperatures trend milder through the week with rain chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Another round of showers is possible this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered sprinkles. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.