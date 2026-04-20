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A more fall-like day ahead

Warming up this week...
The rain has come to an end, and aside from a few overnight sprinkles, we’ll stay mostly dry. Sunshine returns on Monday, but it will come with gusty winds. Expect a more fall-like feel over the next couple of days, with northerly winds, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures. A Freeze Watch is in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning, as overnight lows are expected to drop between 29–32°F. This could pose a significant risk to sensitive crops and vegetation.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Breezy today with a mixture of sun and clouds! Temperatures will feel more fall-like with highs in the mid-50s. A Freeze Watch is in effect tonight into Tuesday morning, as overnight lows are expected to drop around the freezing mark. This could pose a significant risk to sensitive crops and vegetation. Temperatures trend milder through the week with rain chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Another round of showers is possible this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered sprinkles. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

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