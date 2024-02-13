A mixture of rain and wet snow

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will drop near freezing around daybreak- allowing for rain to changeover to wet snow during the morning commute. The best chance for accumulating snow will be north of the metro, near the state line where 3"+ is possible. Closer to the Baltimore metro area and along I-95, a slushy coating to 2" is possible. With the ground being fairly mild and saturated, there will be snow melting on contact. Areas southeast of the Beltway will mostly see rain throughout the event. The rain and snow wrap up around midday with mostly clear skies and blustery northwest winds for the evening commute. Northwest wind gusts up to 35 mph can be expected. Dry and blustery for Valentine's Day with mostly sunny skies. A stray pop up shower is possible on Thursday, but the weather pattern remains mostly dry through the rest of the work week. Over the weekend there is another quick system we are watching for with another flake potential on Saturday morning.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain and snow before noon. High near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 10-20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 52.