A mix of sun & clouds today

Posted at 3:15 AM, Jul 14, 2022
BALTIMORE — Today will be dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonal, in the upper-80s and low-90s with a touch of humidity. Mainly dry conditions linger into Friday with plenty of sun. The humidity will increase this weekend. There is a slight chance of an afternoon/evening thunderstorm on Saturday. The better opportunity for showers and storms takes places Sunday into early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

