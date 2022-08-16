A milder and drier Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Gradual clearing takes place today with milder temperatures, in the low to mid-80s. A warming trend ensues throughout the rest of the work week with temperatures climbing back near average late-week. There is a chance of a pop up shower/storm mid-week, but most locations remain dry and storm-free. There will be ample sunshine to round out the week, but clouds are quick to return for the weekend. While Saturday looks mostly dry, there is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms west of the metro on Sunday. Better rain and storm chances arrive early next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.