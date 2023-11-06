A mild start to the work week!

Watch Now
Roller coaster temperatures...
Good Sunday evening everyone! After a lovely day of sunshine and low 70s, the darkness takes over and drops us back to the 40s . A roller coaster weather pattern takes over this week. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/sunny-more-seasonal-today
BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week with a mixture of sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures, in the low-60s. High pressure settles to the south this evening-keeping conditions dry overnight. Temperatures rise back into the 70s on Tuesday as Maryland will be placed in between a warm front and a cold front. The cold front pushes southward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which will drop temperatures down into the low-60s mid-week. Southwesterly winds will help temperatures warm up briefly into the low-70s on Thursday with a few showers possible as another system advances into the region. There is a chance of some showers on Friday to the south of the metro with a big drop in the temperature department. Highs will struggle to reach the low-60s during the afternoon. The 50s stick around this weekend with more sunshine and dry time.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Veterans Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

