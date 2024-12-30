A mild Monday with more sun

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops this morning with mild temperatures expected during the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper-50s! It will feel breezy with wind gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through New Year's Day before they tumble to seasonal levels late-week. We will get our next rain chance Tuesday evening and into the early morning hours of 2025. Trending colder this weekend with temperatures only hitting the mid-30s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

New Year's Day A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.