A mild Monday with more sun

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops this morning with mild temperatures expected during the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper-50s! It will feel breezy with wind gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through New Year's Day before they tumble to seasonal levels late-week. We will get our next rain chance Tuesday evening and into the early morning hours of 2025. Trending colder this weekend with temperatures only hitting the mid-30s with plenty of sunshine.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
New Year's Day A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.