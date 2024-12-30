Watch Now
A mild Monday with more sun

Falling temperatures this week...
Storms and shower stick around tonight. We could get some strong winds and a rumble of thunder or two. That system will get out of here late tonight with some fog left over for Monday morning. Winds stay strong into Monday with gusts near 30 MPH.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Patchy fog develops this morning with mild temperatures expected during the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper-50s! It will feel breezy with wind gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through New Year's Day before they tumble to seasonal levels late-week. We will get our next rain chance Tuesday evening and into the early morning hours of 2025. Trending colder this weekend with temperatures only hitting the mid-30s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
New Year's Day A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

