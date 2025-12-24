A mild & bright Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE — Merry Christmas Eve! It will feel breezy this morning with wind gusts around 25-30 mph before they relax later today. Sunshine returns and temperatures will trend milder, with highs near 50°. Christmas Day will be mild with highs in the low-50s, however clouds will be plentiful and a few spotty showers are possible, mostly to our southwest. Travel may be difficult on Friday afternoon/evening as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible. This could lead to icy roads and sidewalks. Conditions clear out heading into Saturday before showers return on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Christmas Day A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Low around 29.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.