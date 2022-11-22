A mild and sunny Tuesday

BALTIMORE — A mild Tuesday is on tap for us thanks to the abundance of sunshine and southerly winds bringing us a much needed warm up. Temperatures will hang around the low to mid 50s during the afternoon hours. The warming trend will hang with us through the next few days as we settle into the mid 50s for our daytime highs. A weak cold front brings in some rain showers on Friday. The next chance for rain will be on Sunday as a large weather system moves into the Mid-Atlantic.

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.