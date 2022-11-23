A mild and dry Thanksgiving Eve

BALTIMORE — Another great day of sunshine and mild temperatures for our Thanksgiving Eve. Afternoon highs will hang in the mid to upper 50s for most of and winds will be light. Thanksgiving is still expected to see an increase in cloud cover as a cold front approaches the east coast. The cold front will not drop temperatures much but does bring in some rain showers during the day on Friday. We get a break from the rain on Saturday before another more potent weather system slide through our area on Sunday. while rain can be heavy at times with this system, flooding is not a concern thanks to our dry stretch. Monday will be a clearer day with temperatures dropping back down into the low 50s for the first half of next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday A chance of rain after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.