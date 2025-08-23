A look at the month of August so far

August has been a busy month so far, with summer activities, active tropics and now back-to-school planning. As we end our last full month of summer, let's have a quick check of things to see if we are on track for our monthly averages.

A typical August consists of:



Maximum temperatures of 87 degrees

Minimum temperatures of 66 degrees

Average temperatures of 76 degrees

Rainfall totals around 4 inches

So far this month, we have seen:



Maximum temperature of 82 degrees

Minimum temperature of 66 degrees

Average temperature of 75 degrees

Rainfall totals around 2 inches

This indicates that we are closer to our monthly norms, but we fall short in a few categories. We have some ground to cover in the temperature department and rainfall before the month is over.

In the month of August, we have seen the deficit of rain grow and expand. This is especially hard-hitting since we were very close to ending the drought completely at the beginning of the month.

With little rain in sight for the next week, we are expected to see another round of growth for the abnormally dry state, or a moderate drought return to Maryland. With only a week and change left in the month, we hope to see improvement in our overall stats.

