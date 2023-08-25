A humid and showery Friday

As we close out our work week a hot and humid setup will sit over top of us. This will lead us to a humid and showery day as this system clears out. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and even topping out at 90 for Baltimore but with the humidity it will feel like we are in the low to mid 90s. This could fuel some storms to be on the stronger side as a cold front slides over us. Post cold front we will dry out and become more comfortable as the weekend continues as temperatures drop into the mid to low 80s. We then start the new work week with a few rain showers before we see another cold front usher in much cooler and drier air for the end of the week.

Have a great day and weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 7 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.