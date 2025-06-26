A hot & stormy setup today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the lower-100s! The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for isolated strong-severe storms this afternoon and evening. They bubble up shortly after lunchtime and will linger through sunset. Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

The heatwave breaks on Friday as temperatures only climb into the low-80s. A few spotty storms could develop to the west of the city. Hotter and more humid this weekend with daily rounds of showers and storms during the peak heating hours. This will linger into early next week before conditions dry out on Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.