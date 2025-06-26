Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

A hot & stormy setup today

Cooling down on Friday...
With a high of 99°, we tied the all-time record today at BWI! The previous record was set back in 1997! Thanks to increased cloud cover and storm chances, the next few days will be cooler with temperatures in the low 90s Thursday and lower 80s on Friday. Afternoon showers and storms are expected Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather. The timing will be from 1pm-9pm Thursday evening. Most of these storms will just contain heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. A few may contain hail and damaging wind. The tornado threat is very low on Thursday.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the lower-100s! The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for isolated strong-severe storms this afternoon and evening. They bubble up shortly after lunchtime and will linger through sunset. Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts will be the main threats.
The heatwave breaks on Friday as temperatures only climb into the low-80s. A few spotty storms could develop to the west of the city. Hotter and more humid this weekend with daily rounds of showers and storms during the peak heating hours. This will linger into early next week before conditions dry out on Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5-10 mph.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

