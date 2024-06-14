A hot & stormy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The hottest air mass of the year arrives today, with highs in the mid-90s. We could get close to the old record high of 98° in 1994. Rain and storm chances develop around late-afternoon through the evening hours as a cold front slides through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) with an even greater Slight risk (2/5) for areas northwest of the bay. Damaging winds are the main threat, while heavy rain and some lightning are also possible. Drier conditions are expected for Father's Day weekend with less humidity and highs in the mid-80s. The first official heat wave of the season occurs next week as highs look to be in the mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 94.