A hot & steamy Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! High temperatures will rise into the upper-90s this afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits. This will warrant Heat Advisories for central Maryland. There is a chance of a few isolated pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm could produce damaging winds and a brief downburst. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk (level 1/5) on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and storm chances increase on Thursday, so make sure you stay weather aware. Temperatures will cool down slightly on Thursday, with heat indices still rising into the triple digits. The heatwave breaks on Friday as high temperatures rise into the low-80s. Temperatures rebound back into the 90s this weekend, with daily showers and thunderstorms during the peak heating hours.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Calm wind.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.