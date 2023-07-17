A hot start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the week on a mostly dry note with very hot temperatures, in the low to mid-90s! It will look hazy for the next couple of days due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The smoke should clear mid-week. A cold front inches closer on Tuesday-generating an isolated pop-up storm during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the low-90s. High pressure builds in this weekend-yielding drier skies, more sun, and warm temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.