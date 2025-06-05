A hot & muggy Thursday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Another hot and sticky day is expected with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. Some wildfire smoke lingers overhead today. Temperatures will trend cooler on Friday with highs in the mid-80s. Any showers or storms that develop on Friday evening should remain to the northwest of the metro. The weekend will feature more widespread showers and some gusty thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Keep checking radar throughout the weekend if you have any outdoor plans during the afternoon/evening. Next week is looking unsettled, but seasonal with daily shower chances.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible to the northwest of the metro. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.