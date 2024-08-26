A hot & muggy start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will warm up near 90° with intervals of clouds and sunshine. There is a chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the top concern. Temperatures will climb into the upper-90s through the middle of the week with possible record-breaking heat on Wednesday! The record is 101° set back in 1948. Temperatures will drop significantly late-week, into the 80s with rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Rain chances linger into Saturday before conditions dry out on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.