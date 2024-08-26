Watch Now
A hot & muggy start to the week

Shower and storm chances increase...
It is a more summer-like day here in Maryland with some chances on the way. Tomorrow, highs get back to 90 degrees. Sun and clouds to start the day followed by an isolated chance of showers and storms. It is very conditional into the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms IF these storms appear. The 90s return and climb midweek.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will warm up near 90° with intervals of clouds and sunshine. There is a chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the top concern. Temperatures will climb into the upper-90s through the middle of the week with possible record-breaking heat on Wednesday! The record is 101° set back in 1948. Temperatures will drop significantly late-week, into the 80s with rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Rain chances linger into Saturday before conditions dry out on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

