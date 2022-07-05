A Hot and Muggy Day Leads to Storm Chances

The humidity returns to Maryland and so do the storm chances. An approaching cold front from the Midwest allows for the warm and humid air to surge in during the day allowing us to warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the state. This setup will leave a large portion of the state under a slight (2/5) risk for some scattered storms. The main threat would be damaging winds and heavy rain, but hail and a brief spin up cannot be ruled out. Our active setup continues with some thunder showers chances until Friday. The weekend begins to dry out some and sunshine becomes more abundant by Sunday. This will also seep into Monday as well.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.